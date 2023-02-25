MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEIP. Truist Financial downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.80% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

