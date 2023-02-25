MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given New $1,475.00 Price Target at Barclays

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,130.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,260.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock traded up $20.62 on Friday, reaching $1,156.88. 1,089,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,936. The company has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,038.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $950.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

