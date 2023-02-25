Metahero (HERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $557,882.26

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $25.82 million and $557,882.26 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.72 or 0.01314516 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000130 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00013907 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00033412 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.52 or 0.01640393 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

