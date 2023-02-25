Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture One Day Volume Tops $146,307.84 (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $146,307.84 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

