Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $130,814.11 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official website is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

