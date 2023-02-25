Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $48.75 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00012421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $48.75 million and $352,946.04 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001105 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002202 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000148 BTC.
About Meter Governance
Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,940,053 coins and its circulating supply is 16,941,827 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.
Meter Governance Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.
