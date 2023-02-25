MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) PT Raised to $13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

MFIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MFIC opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.71 million, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.00. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.