MiL.k (MLK) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. MiL.k has a total market cap of $86.28 million and $9.39 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiL.k token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001398 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00426692 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.29 or 0.28264466 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.
MiL.k Token Profile
MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,466,443 tokens. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling MiL.k
