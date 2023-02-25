Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $358.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE MOH opened at $287.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.09 and its 200-day moving average is $327.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 22,966 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare



Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

