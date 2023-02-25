Monero Market Capitalization Tops $2.71 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $63.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $148.54 or 0.00643753 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00401822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00014407 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00089678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.50 or 0.00569902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00177583 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00191254 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,245,158 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

