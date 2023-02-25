Morgan Stanley Cuts Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $61.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.46.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.09. Southern has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southern

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.