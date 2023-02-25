Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS opened at $51.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $40.29 and a 52-week high of $79.28.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

