Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI opened at $261.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $260.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $275.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total transaction of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,133 shares of company stock worth $11,730,750. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

