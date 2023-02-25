Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64,216 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,028,000 after buying an additional 3,173,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,097,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NYSE:MWA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.15. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $14.62.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

