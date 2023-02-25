Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.93 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $3,210.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00217567 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00056778 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00055823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004387 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,578,666 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.