Navient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Navient has a payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navient to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.6%.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of Navient stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.17. 629,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 11.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Navient by 87.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

