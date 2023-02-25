NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $2.27 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00009842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and approximately $91.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 862,137,179 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

