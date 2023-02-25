Needham & Company LLC Increases Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $178.00

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Seagen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.82.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $161.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.71. Seagen has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,463,164.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $6,391,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,949,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $144,094.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,461 shares of company stock valued at $12,492,991. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,272,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $420,584,000 after purchasing an additional 363,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after purchasing an additional 405,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

