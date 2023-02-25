NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.38–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $545.00 million-$555.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.08 million.
Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.78. 1,700,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,884. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.94.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.17.
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
