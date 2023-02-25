Nervos Network (CKB) One Day Volume Tops $34.52 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $213.54 million and $34.52 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,135.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00402136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00090001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.57 or 0.00642160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00571743 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00178325 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,313,622,934 coins and its circulating supply is 39,792,508,069 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.