NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.29.

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Trading Down 0.4 %

About NETSTREIT

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

(Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.