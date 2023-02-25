NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.89. 917,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

