NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NeuroPace stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 11.08. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroPace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $446,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

