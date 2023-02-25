NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NeuroPace from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.
NeuroPace Stock Performance
NeuroPace stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a current ratio of 11.08. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.54.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
