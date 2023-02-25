NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 74,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,651. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1 year low of 10.79 and a 1 year high of 17.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 12.24 and its 200-day moving average is 13.34.

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 118,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 13.83 per share, with a total value of 1,641,247.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,825,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately 25,246,374.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

