Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance

Shares of NXR.UN traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.89. 114,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,956. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.15 and a 1-year high of C$14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.89. The stock has a market cap of C$732.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.75 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexus Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.25.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

