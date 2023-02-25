Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Nomad Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOMD. StockNews.com cut Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nomad Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

NOMD stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 821,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,679. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,424,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,770,000 after purchasing an additional 213,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

