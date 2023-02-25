Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI remained flat at C$33.13 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$32.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NPI shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.00.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Articles

