Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.72. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.55-$2.75 EPS.

Northwest Natural Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 194,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,877. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $42.37 and a 52-week high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after purchasing an additional 99,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after acquiring an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

