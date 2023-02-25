Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.64

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.64 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 21.59 ($0.26). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 25,261 shares traded.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.29. The stock has a market cap of £31.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
About Nostrum Oil & Gas
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.