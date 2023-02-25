Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stake Lowered by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,267 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nova were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nova by 184.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nova during the third quarter worth $153,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVMI opened at $87.70 on Friday. Nova Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nova to $123.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Nova from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

