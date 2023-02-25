NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NVEE stock traded down $15.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.59. 637,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.84.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $643,356.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $572,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $1,282,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,578 shares of company stock worth $4,230,310 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NV5 Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

