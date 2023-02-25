NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $207.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $207.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $232.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after buying an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

