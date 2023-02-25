Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 142,885 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,307,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.7 %

ODFL stock opened at $339.54 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $334.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

