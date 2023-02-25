OMG Network (OMG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $17.98 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.70 or 0.00007374 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $238.55 million and $17.98 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00079102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

