OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $206,014.06 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00424619 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,456.04 or 0.28127550 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

