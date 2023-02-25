One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.71. 5,621,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,715,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $149.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $270.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,911 shares of company stock worth $16,479,035. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

