One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,416 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924,949 shares of company stock valued at $53,411,641. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.86. 3,730,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,172,172. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.