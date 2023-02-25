One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $304,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,030,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.46. 4,243,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,741,985. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

