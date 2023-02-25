Ontology (ONT) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $217.21 million and approximately $17.75 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.86 or 0.06902910 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00077745 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00055829 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026368 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

