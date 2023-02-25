OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.
OPKO Health Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.06 on Friday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.
OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
