OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.21 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 32.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS.

OPKO Health Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.06 on Friday. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. bought 14,285,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 94,285,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 40.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OPKO Health by 70.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 206,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 85,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,184,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 3,037,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

