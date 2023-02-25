Orbs (ORBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $100.82 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a total market cap of $100.82 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can currently be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00416676 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,518.14 or 0.28173950 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbs Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

