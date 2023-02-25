Orchid Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $67.35 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00042375 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022560 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00216736 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,098.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09686504 USD and is down -3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,443,375.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

