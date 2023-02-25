Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

NYSE:OR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. 871,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,768. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of 0.77. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 8.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 122,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OR. TD Securities increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

