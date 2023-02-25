Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 4.0 %
OR traded up C$0.67 on Friday, reaching C$17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,553. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$11.90 and a 1 year high of C$18.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.
Insider Activity
Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.