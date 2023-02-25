Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $26.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.98% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Overstock.com’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSTK. Barclays reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a market cap of $907.94 million, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 3.40.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 9,931 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 54,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

