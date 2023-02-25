Oxen Market Capitalization Reaches $10.96 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Oxen has a total market cap of $10.96 million and $426,544.99 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,040.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00400472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00091255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.05 or 0.00646905 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.86 or 0.00580987 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00179365 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,056,772 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

