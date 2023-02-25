Oxen Price Reaches $0.18 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 25th. Oxen has a market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $434,702.94 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,122.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.99 or 0.00402147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00090308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00644426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.00574814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00178331 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,059,893 coins and its circulating supply is 61,703,560 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

