Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
Palatin Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $13.00.
About Palatin Technologies
