Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.68. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $13.00.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

