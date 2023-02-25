Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $375.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAAS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,567. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Pan American Silver to C$32.50 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.30.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John J. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.