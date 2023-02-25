Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO) versus Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Head to Head Survey

Paradigm Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:PDGO – Get Rating) and Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Seabridge Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A 1.97% 1.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Paradigm Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Paradigm Oil and Gas has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paradigm Oil and Gas and Seabridge Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Oil and Gas $3.32 billion 0.00 -$495.10 million N/A N/A Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 $0.09 118.57

Seabridge Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paradigm Oil and Gas and Seabridge Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Seabridge Gold has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.32%. Given Seabridge Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Paradigm Oil and Gas.

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Paradigm Oil and Gas on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paradigm Oil and Gas

Paradigm Oil & Gas, Inc. engages and explores oil and natural gas properties. The firm goal is to identify oil producing wells and use modern technology to make them profitable based on modern commodity pricing. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc. engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

